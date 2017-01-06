Short Interest in Southern Company (The) (SO) Decreases By 19.9%

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,878,461 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 23,556,041 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,418,629 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Company (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Southern Company (The) by 229.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Southern Company (The) by 87.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Southern Company (The) by 112.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Southern Company (The) by 447.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.14 on Friday. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company earned $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Southern Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

