Shire PLC’s (SHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SHP has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($72.51) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($81.11) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($77.42) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,991.71 ($73.64).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) traded down 1.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4846.00. 596,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Shire PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,377.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 43.62 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,610.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,811.08.

In other Shire PLC news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 141 shares of Shire PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,528 ($55.65) per share, with a total value of £6,384.48 ($7,846.23).

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

