Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,668 Shares of Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,674,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,126,000 after buying an additional 1,586,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,987,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,752,000 after buying an additional 1,165,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,131,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,292,000 after buying an additional 117,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,591,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,712,000 after buying an additional 662,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,564 shares. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Danaher Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. RBC Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on Danaher Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen and Company raised Danaher Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $2,878,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

