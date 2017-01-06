Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7,443,000 Stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s Corporation were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) traded up 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.30. 1,065,236 shares of the stock traded hands. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.05 million. Moody’s Corporation had a net margin of 25.88% and a negative return on equity of 260.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Moody’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Moody’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moody’s Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Moody’s Corporation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $62,331.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,450.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $47,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,623.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and outsourced research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

