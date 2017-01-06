Shaw Communications Inc (SJRWF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Shaw Communications Inc (NASDAQ:SJRWF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.
