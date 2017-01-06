Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Shares Sold by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,474,000 after buying an additional 161,513 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,387,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after buying an additional 385,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $4,936,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,084 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO Gregory E. Murphy sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $304,904.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,321.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John J. Marchioni sold 17,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $691,464.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,802.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company with insurance subsidiaries. The Company operates its business through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines and Investments. Its Standard Commercial Lines segment consists of insurance products and services provided in the standard marketplace to its commercial customers, including businesses and local government agencies.

