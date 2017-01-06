Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SES shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) traded up 1.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,768 shares. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.87 billion.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions.

