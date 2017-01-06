Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $40.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.77.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) opened at 39.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $41.45.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 448.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 30.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

