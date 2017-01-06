SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $6,775,000 Stake in Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) traded up 0.04% on Friday, hitting $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023,025 shares. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 1.36. Caterpillar, Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $97.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 179.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Vetr lowered Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $88,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three product segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

