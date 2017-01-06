Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) opened at 5.95 on Tuesday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $425.87 million.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company earned $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 552.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post ($1.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 56.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,540,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 556,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 975,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 198,382 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 57.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 170,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 77,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 448,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company offers marine transportation services for a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers using its vessels. The Company focuses to acquire and operate the drybulk carriers. The Company operates through three segments: Capesize, Kamsarmax and Ultramax.

