Schroder Investment Management Group Continues to Hold Position in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group maintained its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Murphy Oil Corporation worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation during the second quarter worth $326,000. I.G. Investment Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation during the second quarter worth $159,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation during the second quarter worth $5,360,000. Finally, Investors Capital Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation during the second quarter worth $426,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) traded down 0.73% during trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 1,523,918 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $5.41 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Murphy Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Murphy Oil Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

About Murphy Oil Corporation

Murphy Oil Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. The Company’s exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments, including the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

