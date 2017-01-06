Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) opened at 25.25 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The firm’s market cap is $657.81 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $96,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,844.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $74,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 159.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 20.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc (SSI) is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. The Company is recycler of used and salvaged vehicles and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Metals Recycling Business (MRB), the Auto Parts Business (APB) and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB).

