Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) PT Lowered to $33.00

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 29.52 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $63.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($4.84) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandesh Mahatme sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. National Planning Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

