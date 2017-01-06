Sanofi SA (SAN) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €83.00 ($86.46) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($96.88) price target on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group set a €76.00 ($79.17) price target on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on Sanofi SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on Sanofi SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Sanofi SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi SA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €83.38 ($86.85).

Shares of Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) opened at 75.80 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of €62.50 and a 52-week high of €79.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of €97.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26.

Sanofi SA Company Profile

Sanofi, formerly Sanofi-Aventis, is a healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines) and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of research, development, production and marketing of medicines, including those originating from Genzyme Corporation.

