Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2133 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) traded up 1.4941% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.7916. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $536.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1867 and a beta of 0.44. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/sabine-royalty-trust-sbr-plans-dividend-of-0-21/1142389.html.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust (the Trust) is an express trust. The Royalty Properties are the assets of the Trust. The Royalty Properties constitutes interests in gross production of oil, gas and other minerals free of the costs of production. The Royalty Properties consist of royalty and mineral interests, including landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals (other than executive rights, bonuses and delay rentals), production payments and other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

