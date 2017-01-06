Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 2,650 ($32.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDSB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,325 ($28.57) to GBX 2,460 ($30.23) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,250 ($27.65) to GBX 2,150 ($26.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,085 ($25.62) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Royal Dutch Shell Plc to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,952 ($23.99) to GBX 2,500 ($30.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,132.09 ($26.20).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) traded down 0.06% on Thursday, reaching GBX 2355.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,081 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,261.03 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,391.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,221.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,085.21. The firm’s market cap is GBX 189.72 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a GBX 0.47 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company is engaged in the principal aspects of the oil and gas industry in approximately 70 countries.

