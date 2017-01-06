Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Rafferty Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) traded up 0.33% during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.31. 255,366 shares of the stock were exchanged. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6152 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 42.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,022,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,571,000 after buying an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.5% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

