Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $29,682,000 Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings were worth $29,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 14.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 14.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) traded up 0.40% on Friday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,549 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm earned $855.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.18 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group cut Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other Cooper-Standard Holdings news, insider Hill Advisors Genpar L.P. Oak sold 11,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $1,056,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $6,411,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems components for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Company operates through four segments, which include North America, Europe, South America and Asia Pacific.

