Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 239,554 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $25,594,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 171.7% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 180,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) traded down 0.35% during trading on Friday, hitting $117.94. The stock had a trading volume of 273,091 shares. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.72 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post $6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider James J. Cannon sold 4,495 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $565,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig A. Douglas sold 3,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $439,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions (automatic doors and commercial locking systems), electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

