Ronald E. Pipoly, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI) Stock

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) CFO Ronald E. Pipoly, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) opened at 27.33 on Friday. AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. AmTrust Financial Services had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFSI. TrueNorth Inc. bought a new position in AmTrust Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the third quarter worth $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the third quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 256.5% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 833,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmTrust Financial Services

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

