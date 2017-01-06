Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) traded up 0.56% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 659,430 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.53 and a 12-month high of $139.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post $6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 54.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.62.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas M. Hagerman sold 31,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $3,734,130.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,273.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

