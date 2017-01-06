Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Sells 46,267 Shares of Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,267 shares during the period. Cerner Corporation comprises about 1.5% of Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cerner Corporation were worth $69,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner Corporation by 37.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 33.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) opened at 47.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. Cerner Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Corporation will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Cowen and Company cut Cerner Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Cerner Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner Corporation

Cerner Corporation is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations. Its segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes the business activity in the United States.

