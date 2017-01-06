Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Has $18,558,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,446 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 10.9% in the second quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corporation by 4,723.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) traded down 1.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 357,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Has $18,558,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/rockefeller-financial-services-inc-has-18558000-position-in-korea-electric-power-corporation-kep/1142377.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEP. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others. The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity purchased from its generation subsidiaries, as well as from independent power producers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.