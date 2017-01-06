Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Buys 118,391 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PROS Holdings were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp bought a new stake in PROS Holdings during the second quarter worth $11,686,000. Broadview Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS Holdings by 43.0% in the second quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 96,550 shares during the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROS Holdings by 76.2% in the second quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 89,943 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in PROS Holdings during the second quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PROS Holdings by 54.0% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 218,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 76,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) traded up 0.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 15,505 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $668.78 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of PROS Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded PROS Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of PROS Holdings in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PROS Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

PROS Holdings Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides enterprise revenue and profit realization software solutions. The Company’s software solutions are designed to help business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. The Company also provides professional services to implement its software applications. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services and travel.

