RNC Capital Management LLC Has $26,811,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.8% in the second quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 159,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded down 1.1698% on Friday, reaching $53.4301. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,559 shares. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.5727 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm earned $30.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 78.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup Inc. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.25 to $53.38 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $32,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,532.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $32,925.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,056.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

