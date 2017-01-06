RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,811 Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Chevron Corporation accounts for approximately 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $32,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Corporation by 322.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Chevron Corporation by 115.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Corporation during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Corporation during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron Corporation by 90.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.49. 1,064,200 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.56. The stock’s market cap is $219.91 billion. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company earned $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Chevron Corporation’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -540.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Chevron Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Vetr lowered Chevron Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.29 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

In other news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $593,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

