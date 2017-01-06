Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Southern Company (The) (SO)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 3,749.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,379,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,139,000 after buying an additional 3,222,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 517.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,973,000 after buying an additional 2,702,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,032,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,708,000 after buying an additional 2,194,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,220,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after buying an additional 2,099,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 177.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,536,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,032,000 after buying an additional 1,622,934 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,167 shares. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm earned $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Southern Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price objective on Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

