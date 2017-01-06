Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Equities research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.73% from the stock’s current price.

RTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.22.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) opened at 2.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $31.33 million. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.60) EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 526,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Ritter Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Knoll Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Knoll Capital Management LP owned 6.14% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

