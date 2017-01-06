Rex Energy Corporation (REXX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company operating in the Illinois Basin, the Appalachian Basin and the southwestern region of the United States. The Company pursues a balanced growth strategy of exploiting its sizable inventory of lower-risk developmental drilling locations, pursuing its higher-potential exploration drilling and enhanced oil recovery projects, and actively seeking to acquire complementary oil and natural gas properties. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rex Energy Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.50 to $0.52 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rex Energy Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.01.

Shares of Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX) traded up 2.4135% on Thursday, reaching $0.5389. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,519 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Rex Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company’s market cap is $50.75 million.

Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Rex Energy Corporation had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 159.09%. The company earned $34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Rex Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rex Energy Corporation will post ($0.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rex Energy Corporation (REXX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/rex-energy-corporation-rexx-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1142345.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Rex Energy Corporation by 354.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 376,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 293,546 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rex Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rex Energy Corporation by 23.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 846,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rex Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Rex Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rex Energy Corporation

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rex Energy Corporation (REXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rex Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.