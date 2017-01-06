ResMed Inc. (RMD) Director Peter C. Farrell Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,551.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) opened at 61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.88. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company earned $465.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.05 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, September 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $233,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY boosted its position in ResMed by 21.6% in the third quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in ResMed by 9.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 669,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $12,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.
About ResMed
ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea. The Company develops a range of products for sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including airdevices, informatics solutions, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories.
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.