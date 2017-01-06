ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,551.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) opened at 61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.88. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company earned $465.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.05 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ResMed Inc. (RMD) Director Peter C. Farrell Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/resmed-inc-rmd-director-peter-c-farrell-sells-20000-shares-of-stock/1142087.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, September 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $233,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY boosted its position in ResMed by 21.6% in the third quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in ResMed by 9.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 669,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $12,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea. The Company develops a range of products for sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including airdevices, informatics solutions, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.