Research Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Buckingham Research set a $43.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at 47.60 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company earned $481.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.97 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 75.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 920,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $2,315,000. Finally, Societe Generale bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,127,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,864,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $251,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. In addition to steaks, the Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

