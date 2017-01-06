Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT):

1/3/2017 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Being the largest defense contractor in the world, Lockheed Martin outperformed the Zacks Categorized Aerospace-Defense industry, on a year-to-date basis. Apart from its strong foray in the domestic market, the company also boasts a solid presence in the international market. Management’s recently authorized additional share repurchase of $2 billion highlights the company’s strong capital structure. Moreover, the company's solid outlook, impressive revenue growth and potential share buybacks remain major positives. The hike in AWE venture’s ownership stake is also encouraging. However, the threat of sequestration looms large for this defense major, as it draws a major portion of its revenues from the defense department.”

1/2/2017 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $260.42 price target on the stock.

12/26/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.42 price target on the stock.

12/23/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vertical Group. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.42 price target on the stock.

12/13/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Being the largest defense contractor in the world, Lockheed Martin outperformed the Zacks Categorized Aerospace-Defense industry, on a year-to-date basis. Apart from its strong foray in the domestic market, the company also boasts a solid presence in the international market. Management’s recently authorized additional share repurchase of $2 billion highlights the company’s strong capital structure. Moreover, the company's solid outlook, impressive revenue growth and potential share buybacks remain major positives. The hike in AWE venture’s ownership stake is also encouraging. However, the threat of sequestration looms large for this defense major, as it draws a major portion of its revenues from the defense department. The weak backlog and rising competition in the global market also remain major headwinds.”

12/12/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Being the largest defense contractor in the world, Lockheed Martin outperformed the Zacks Categorized Aerospace-Defense industry, on a year-to-date basis. Apart from its strong foray in the domestic market, the company also boasts a solid presence in the international market. Management’s recently authorized additional share repurchase of $2 billion highlights the company’s strong capital structure. Moreover, the company's solid outlook, impressive revenue growth and potential share buybacks remain major positives. The hike in AWE venture’s ownership stake is also encouraging. However, the threat of sequestration looms large for this defense major, as it draws a major portion of its revenues from the defense department. The weak backlog and rising competition in the global market also remain major headwinds.”

12/5/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was upgraded by analysts at S&P Equity Research to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

11/16/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lockheed Martin’s third-quarter 2016 earnings as well as revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the company recorded an improvement for both the top and the bottom line. Meanwhile, the 10% hike in quarterly dividend raises investors’ optimism. Management also authorized an additional share repurchase of $2 billion, highlighting the company’s strong capital structure. Moreover, the company's solid outlook, impressive revenue growth and potential share buybacks remain major positives. The hike in AWE venture’s ownership stake is also encouraging. However, the threat of sequestration looms large for this defense major, as it draws a major portion of its revenues from the defense department. The weak backlog and rising competition in the global market also remain major headwinds. “

11/14/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

11/10/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

11/9/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2016 – Lockheed Martin Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $253.86 price target on the stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) traded up 0.3757% on Friday, reaching $256.9417. 252,721 shares of the company were exchanged. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $269.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0276 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 billion. Lockheed Martin Corporation had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post $12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. It operates in five segments: Aeronautics; Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS); Missiles and Fire Control (MFC); Mission Systems and Training (MST), and Space Systems.

