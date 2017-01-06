Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s FY2018 Earnings (ROIC)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-retail-opportunity-investments-corp-s-fy2018-earnings-roic/1142653.html.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 466,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $59.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 65.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is an integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

