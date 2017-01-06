Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after RBC Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $626.00 to $598.00. RBC Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $354.00 and last traded at $358.68, with a volume of 3,254,667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.92.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REGN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $521.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.61.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.34, for a total transaction of $858,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,670,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,125 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $956,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueNorth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 258,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $11.77 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

