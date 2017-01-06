Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) traded down 5.84% on Friday, hitting $358.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,667 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.35 and a 12-month high of $524.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $11.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $394.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.61.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.34, for a total value of $858,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,670,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total value of $1,176,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

