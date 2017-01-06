Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) PT Lowered to $598.00 at RBC Capital Markets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target reduced by RBC Capital Markets from $626.00 to $598.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $477.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $447.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Leerink Swann set a $500.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $430.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.61.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 380.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $325.35 and a 12-month high of $511.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total transaction of $1,176,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,125 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $956,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,433.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

