Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Price Target Cut to $345.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Chardan Capital from $350.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Leerink Swann set a $492.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Vetr raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $427.96 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $419.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 380.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $325.35 and a 12-month high of $511.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.34, for a total value of $858,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,670,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $291,760,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,416,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,288,642,000 after buying an additional 795,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,810,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,992,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 403,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after buying an additional 232,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 418,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

