Redrow plc (RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 519 ($6.38) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 497 ($6.11). Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 493 ($6.06) target price on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Redrow plc to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 445 ($5.47) to GBX 480 ($5.90) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Redrow plc from GBX 489 ($6.01) to GBX 508 ($6.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Davy Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475.64 ($5.85).

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) opened at 444.2000 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.60 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.00 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.17. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 100.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 468.60.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 59,510 shares of Redrow plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.11), for a total value of £247,561.60 ($304,241.86).

About Redrow plc

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

