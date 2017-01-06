Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Red Robin shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Retail-Restaurants industry over the past 6 months. The company has been seeing an uptick in revenues over the past few years. Efficient menu innovation, focus on increasing speed of service, effective marketing strategy, unit expansion and remodeling programs to reinvigorate brands have boosted growth significantly. Going forward, introduction of the strategic plan in Feb 2016 should aid in boosting sales and lowering expenses. Additionally, various sales building initiatives undertaken by the company and continued focus on off-premise, online ordering business should lead to top- and bottom-line growth. However, higher labor as well as pre-opening and remodeling costs are likely to hurt profits. Moreover, soft consumer spending environment along with company’s limited international presence and domestic contraction remain potent headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) opened at 52.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.92. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $68.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business earned $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $757,004.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,632.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 208.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 56.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 43.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America and focuses on serving a selection of gourmet burgers. The Company is primarily engaged in the sale of food and beverages at the Company-owned restaurants.

