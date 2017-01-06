Red Electrica Corporacion SA (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. is primarily engaged in power transmission and operation of electrical systems in Spain. The Company performs its functions in coordination with the operators and clients of the Iberian power market to ensure continuity and security of power supply. Red Eléctrica also acts as the operator of the insular and extra peninsular power systems. The Company also provides consulting and advisory services and telecommunication services through its subsidiaries. Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain. “

Red Electrica Corporacion SA (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) opened at 9.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Red Electrica Corporacion SA has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

WARNING: "Red Electrica Corporacion SA (RDEIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research" was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice.

