Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2017 – Newfield Exploration Company was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newfield Exploration has substantial acres of land in the Oklahoma region. This has helped the company to produce at higher-than-average levels. The company is also planning to add more rigs in the Anadarko Basin by the end of this year. That will drive its production in the coming days. Along with these developments, the business scenario is improving after OPEC and non-OPEC producers joined hands for output cut. With the oil producer’s announcement crude has started recovering. The company also projects 2016 production to be more than the 2015 level. Hence, although Newfield failed to outperform the Zacks categorized Oil & Gas-U.S Exploration & Production industry, the company will be able to sell the additional output at much higher prices. Consequently, we believe Newfield has substantial upside potential from the current price levels and views it as an attractive investment.”

1/4/2017 – Newfield Exploration Company was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2017 – Newfield Exploration Company was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2017 – Newfield Exploration Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Newfield Exploration Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newfield Exploration has substantial acres of land in the Oklahoma region. This has helped the company to produce at higher-than-average levels. The company is also planning to add more rigs in the Anadarko Basin by the end of this year. That will drive its production in the coming days. Along with these developments, the business scenario is improving after the latest OPEC deal for output cut. With OPEC’s announcement, oil has started recovering, which might help the company to sell the increased output at higher prices. However, although oil prices have recovered from last February lows, the commodity is trading way below the mid-2014 level. The persistent commodity price weaknesses have been impacting the company’s operation.”

12/16/2016 – Newfield Exploration Company was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/5/2016 – Newfield Exploration Company was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.08 price target on the stock.

11/10/2016 – Newfield Exploration Company was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2016 – Newfield Exploration Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 42.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.48 billion. Newfield Exploration Company has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $50.00.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.42 million. Newfield Exploration Company had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 134.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newfield Exploration Company news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

