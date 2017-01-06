RDS-A (RDS-A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of RDS-A (NASDAQ:RDS-A) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of RDS-A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of RDS-A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of RDS-A from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.80 to $50.55 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.39.

Shares of RDS-A (NASDAQ:RDS-A) traded down 1.10% on Thursday, reaching $55.65. 689,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. RDS-A has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.70.

