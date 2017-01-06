RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT)

RBC Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT) in a research note published on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFT. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Dupont Fabros Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dupont Fabros Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dupont Fabros Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating on shares of Dupont Fabros Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dupont Fabros Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.33 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Dupont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) opened at 47.86 on Tuesday. Dupont Fabros Technology has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39.

Dupont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Dupont Fabros Technology had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $134.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dupont Fabros Technology will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Dupont Fabros Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Foster sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $245,789.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,193.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dupont Fabros Technology by 6,944.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dupont Fabros Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dupont Fabros Technology during the second quarter worth $450,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Dupont Fabros Technology during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Dupont Fabros Technology during the second quarter worth $471,000.

About Dupont Fabros Technology

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a self-administered and self-managed company that owns, acquires, develops and operates wholesale data centers. The Company’s customers outsource their applications, and include national and international enterprises across various industries, such as technology, Internet content providers, media, communications, cloud providers, healthcare and financial services.

