RBC Capital Markets Boosts Tembec Inc (TMB) Price Target to C$2.75

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. RBC Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Tembec from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tembec from C$0.90 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tembec from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Tembec (TSE:TMB) traded down 13.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 128,696 shares. Tembec has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $217.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

About Tembec

Tembec Inc is a manufacturer of forest products. The Company’s segments include Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp, Paper and Corporate. Its portfolio of products include Wood products, such as Softwood lumber, Hardwood lumber and Wood chips; Pulp, such as High-yield pulp; Specialty cellulose, such as Cellulose ethers, Cellulose acetates, Nitrocellulose and Microcrystalline cellulose; Chemical products, such as Resin and Lignosulfonates, and Paper, such as Coated bleached board and Newsprint.

