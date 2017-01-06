RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

RDNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) opened at 6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. RadNet has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $295.07 million, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. RadNet had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company earned $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RadNet will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 18,547 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $115,918.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 25,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 591,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,398.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robotti Robert boosted its position in RadNet by 45.3% in the third quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 674,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 210,491 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in RadNet by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 471,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 202,315 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 42.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 629,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 186,618 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RadNet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 71,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The Company operates directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals, approximately 300 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

