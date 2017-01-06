Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research set a $22.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) remained flat at $18.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,186 shares. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm earned $320.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $145,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc is a holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

