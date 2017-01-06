Quotient Limited (QTNT) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) traded up 16.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,528 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $90.14 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Limited by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Limited by 165.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 994,049 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quotient Limited by 12,708.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 560,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Quotient Limited by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited Company Profile

Quotient Limited is a diagnostics company. The Company focuses on blood grouping and donor disease screening, which is referred to as transfusion diagnostics. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing conventional reagent products used for blood grouping within the global transfusion diagnostics market.

