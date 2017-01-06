Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC set a $85.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 531,806 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $93.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,231,000 after buying an additional 233,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,717,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,077,000 after buying an additional 1,022,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,265,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,014,000 after buying an additional 77,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,697,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,955,000 after buying an additional 111,679 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,532,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,592,000 after buying an additional 44,719 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Company’s Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services to patients, physicians, health plans, hospitals, accountable care organizations (ACOs), integrated delivery networks (IDNs), other commercial laboratories, employers and others.

