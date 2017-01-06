The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) – Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2016 earnings estimates for shares of The Providence Service Corporation in a research note issued on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Providence Service Corporation’s Q1 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Avondale Partners started coverage on shares of The Providence Service Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-the-providence-service-corporation-prsc-reduced-by-barrington-research/1141822.html.

Shares of The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) opened at 39.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $555.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.00. The Providence Service Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company earned $412.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417 million. The Providence Service Corporation had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

In other news, CEO James M. Lindstrom purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,209.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in The Providence Service Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Providence Service Corporation by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Providence Service Corporation by 84.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Providence Service Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

The Providence Service Corporation Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides critical healthcare and workforce development services. It operates in over two industry sectors, including the United States healthcare and global workforce development, through its three operating segments: Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services), Workforce Development Services (WD Services) and Health Assessment Services (HA Services).

