Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Sonic Corp. (SONC) Lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Sonic Corp.’s FY2018 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Sonic Corp. had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Vetr cut Sonic Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Sonic Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) opened at 27.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. Sonic Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sonic Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Societe Generale bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sonic Corp. by 300.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Corp.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. The Company has around 3,512 Sonic Drive-Ins in 44 states of the United States. The Company’s product categories include Burgers, Coneys and Hot Dogs, Chicken, Breakfast, Snacks and Sides, Drinks, Ice Cream, and Wacky Pack.

